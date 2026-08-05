Sai Sudharsan set to join India squad in Sri Lanka
What's the story
Indian batter Sai Sudharsan is likely to join the Test squad in Sri Lanka by Saturday, August 8, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The left-handed batter stayed back in Bengaluru for rehabilitation from a minor toe injury. He was notably absent when the Indian team flew out of Mumbai for Colombo on Tuesday. Sudharsan has been India's designated No. 3 batter in Test cricket.
Recovery update
Sudharsan undergoing rehabilitation
Sudharsan is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He was suffering from a niggle in his big toe but has resumed batting at the facility.
The 24-year-old is close to regaining full fitness and is expected to get medical clearance before heading to Sri Lanka, Cricbuzz reported.
Schedule clash
Sudharsan to miss India's warm-up game
Sudharsan's delayed arrival means he will miss India's three-day warm-up match in Colombo.
The practice game starts on Friday, August 7, and ends on August 9. After this, the Indian squad will leave for Galle for the first Test starting August 15.
Despite this setback, Sudharsan remains a key player in India's Test batting plans, especially for the No. 3 spot.
Career stats
A look at Sudharsan's Test stats
Sudharsan has played seven Tests, scoring 383 runs at an average of 31.91. He has three half-centuries to his name.
His technique and ability to bat for long periods have made him a vital cog in the top order under captain Shubman Gill.
The Tamil Nadu batter's progress at the Centre of Excellence will be closely monitored before a final decision is taken on his travel plans.
Information
What if Sudharsan misses out?
Sudharsan's availability for the 1st Test was subject to fitness. In case he is deemed unfit, India have Devdutt Padikkal as a like-for-like replacement. He can complete the top order, including KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Training update
Four net bowlers travel with Indian team
India held their first training session at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo on Wednesday, a day after arriving in Sri Lanka.
The BCCI has confirmed that four net bowlers, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Tanush Kotian, and Vipraj Nigam, have traveled with the Indian squad to assist with preparations.
Their inclusion gives India additional options during training as they prepare for conditions expected to favor spin.