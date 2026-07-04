2nd unofficial Test: Sai Sudharsan hammers 168 vs SL-A 

Stellar partnership

Sudharsan, Padikkal lead India's charge on Day 2

In response to Sri Lanka's total, India A got off to a good start with Aman Mokhade (38) and Sudharsan adding 66 runs for the opening wicket. The latter then joined forces with Devdutt Padikkal for an 182-run stand. Their brilliant performance saw the visitors end Day 2 at a comfortable position of 247/1. While Padikkal (94) could not add to his overnight score, Sudharsan continued to bat well after resuming at 104. The latter further added 78 runs with Dhruv Jurel before falling to Dilum Sudeera.