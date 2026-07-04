2nd unofficial Test: Sai Sudharsan hammers 168 vs SL-A
What's the story
Star Indian batter Sai Sudharsan has scored a magnificent 168 on Day 3 of the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A. The left-handed opener's stellar performance came in Galle after Sri Lanka posted a challenging 366/10 while batting first. This was Sudharsan's second century in the ongoing series, having previously scored a sensational 132 in the series opener. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Stellar partnership
Sudharsan, Padikkal lead India's charge on Day 2
In response to Sri Lanka's total, India A got off to a good start with Aman Mokhade (38) and Sudharsan adding 66 runs for the opening wicket. The latter then joined forces with Devdutt Padikkal for an 182-run stand. Their brilliant performance saw the visitors end Day 2 at a comfortable position of 247/1. While Padikkal (94) could not add to his overnight score, Sudharsan continued to bat well after resuming at 104. The latter further added 78 runs with Dhruv Jurel before falling to Dilum Sudeera.
Career highlights
3,000 First-Class runs loading for the batter
Sudharsan was eventually dismissed for 168 off 267 balls, having smoked 22 fours. This was his 10th century in First-Class cricket out of 42 matches, according to ESPNcricinfo. The Tamil Nadu batter has scored raced to 2,979 runs across 71 innings at an average above 40. He has also scored three fifties in seven Tests (12 innings) at an average of over 31.