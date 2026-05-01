Sai Sudharsan slams his 9th 50-plus score of IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has entered an elite club of cricketers with his latest performance in the IPL 2026. The stylish left-hander scored a quickfire 58 off just 32 balls against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. This was his ninth 50-plus score of the season, tying him for the second-highest number of such scores in a single season's history.

Achievement Sudharsan equals David Warner's record Sudharsan equaled David Warner's tally of nine 50-plus scores in an IPL season. The only player ahead of him is Virat Kohli, who had 11 such scores during his legendary 2016 campaign. Sudharsan's knock had 8 fours and a six. He has amassed 710 runs from 16 IPL games this season at an average of 47.33. In addition to a century, he has hit 8 fifties.

Milestone Third player to achieve smash 700-plus runs in successive seasons As mentioned, Sudharsan crossed the 700-run mark. Notably, he has done so for the second consecutive IPL season, becoming only the third batter ever to do so after Kohli and Chris Gayle. The GT opener had enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2025, scoring 759 runs and winning the prestigious Orange Cap from 15 matches at 54.21. He hit a hundred and six fifties.

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Partnership Record-breaking partnership with Shubman Gill Before his dismissal, Sudharsan had put up a record-breaking opening stand of 167 runs with Shubman Gill. The duo registered their 11th century partnership in the IPL. Their 167-run stand also became the highest partnership ever recorded in IPL playoffs, surpassing the previous record set by Chennai Super Kings pair Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay from the 2011 final.

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Runs Sudharsan surpasses 2,500 IPL runs With his knock of 58 off 32 balls, Sudharsan has raced past the 2,500-run mark in IPL. In 56 matches, he has scored 2,503 runs at 49.07. He slammed his 20th IPL fifty (100s: 3). As per ESPNcricinfo, Sudharsan has now amassed 362 runs from 7 games versus RR. He averages 51.71, slamming his 4th fifty against them. Overall in the 20-over format, Sudharsan has smashed 3,173 runs from 82 games at 44.06. He struck his 20th fifty (100s: 4).