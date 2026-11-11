No IPL expansion to 12 teams, confirms BCCI secretary: Details
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has ruled out the possibility of expanding the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 10 to 12 teams. He said that the idea hasn't even been "informally" discussed within the board. Despite global interest in IPL, Saikia said there is "no scope" for an expansion at this point. Here's more.
Future plans
We are concerned about IPL 2027, says Saikia
Saikia emphasized that the BCCI is focused on the upcoming IPL 2027, which will be its 20th edition.
"We are concerned about the IPL of 2027, which is going to be the 20th edition of the IPL. So it will be a big affair," he said as per PTI.
The secretary dismissed media speculation about potential expansion plans as "speculative reports from some fertile minds."
Auction details
No increase in salary purse for IPL teams
Saikia also clarified that no decision has been made on increasing the team purse from ₹125 crore to ₹150 crore ahead of the 2027 mega auction.
He said, "There is nothing of that sort regarding an increase in the salary purse."
The BCCI secretary confirmed that an auction will be held on December 16, marking the end of a cycle.
Scheduling debate
Saikia on Juhi Chawla's suggestion to shift IPL window
Saikia refrained from commenting on Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood star Juhi Chawla's recent suggestion of moving the IPL to January instead of its current April-May window.
He reiterated that the BCCI is focused on hosting IPL 2027, which is set to start in March 2027.
"We are concerned about hosting the 2027 IPL, which is going to start in March 2027," he said.