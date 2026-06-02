Sairaj Bahutule appointed India's spin-bowling coach for Afghanistan Test

Former Indian leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule has been appointed as the spin-bowling coach for the men's national cricket team. The 53-year-old will be working with India's spinners ahead of their one-off Test match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, starting on June 6. His last assignment was with Punjab Kings (PBKS) as their spin-bowling coach in IPL 2026.

Coaching history Coaching stints of Bahutule Before his stint with PBKS, Bahutule had coached the Kerala and Bengal men's teams. He was also a part of Rajasthan Royals's support staff from 2018 to 2021 before joining the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The former leg-spinner supported India A assignments and a few series under head coach Rahul Dravid before returning for another one-year stint with RR in IPL 2025.

Career highlights His playing career Bahutule had a stop-and-start international career, debuting for India in 1997 and playing his last game in 2003. He played only two Tests and eight ODIs during this time. However, he was prolific in domestic cricket, taking 630 wickets in 188 first-class matches and 197 wickets in 143 List A games with his leg-spin over a span of around two decades.

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