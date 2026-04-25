Liverpool go 4th with 3-1 win against Crystal Palace: Stats

Liverpool climbed to fourth place in the Premier League 2025-26 season after a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday. Matchweek 34 witnessed record signing Alexander Isak scored his first goal since December, while Andy Robertson added another to give Liverpool a two-goal lead at half-time. However, the match was marred by an injury to Mohamed Salah who felt his left hamstring just before the hour mark.

Injury impact Salah suffers hamstring injury Salah, who recently announced his decision to leave Liverpool after nine years at the club this summer, pulled up with a hamstring injury. The extent of the injury is yet to be determined but it raises questions over his participation in Liverpool's remaining four matches. Despite Salah's injury, Liverpool managed to secure their position on the Premier League table with a solid performance against Crystal Palace.

Strategic advantage Liverpool move to 4th spot in PL standings Liverpool took full advantage of Aston Villa's loss to Fulham, moving ahead of them on goal difference. They are now level with Manchester United both on points and goal difference. However, United are ahead on basis of goals scored. United face Brentford on Monday night and a win can see them open up a three-point lead. For the moment, Liverpool have an eight-point cushion over sixth-placed Brighton. On the other hand, Palace are placed 14th. They have 43 points from 33 matches.

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Information Key summary of the contest Isak opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 35th minute with Alexis Mac Allister assisting the Swede. Five minutes later, Robertson made it 2-0 from Curtis Jones' assist. Daniel Munoz handed Palace a lifeline in the 70th minute before Florian Wirtz scored in the 96th minute. Mac Allister recorded his 2nd assist.

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Isak Isak gets to 57 Premier League goals As per Opta, since the start of 2022-23, Isak has opened the scoring across 19 Premier League matches. He went level with Salah. Erling Haaland remains atop in this regard, scoring across 37 games. Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins has opened the scoring in 21 matches. Former Newcastle striker Isak scored his 57th Premier League goal in what was his 99th appearance. In 13 Premier League games for the Reds, he owns three goals (A1).