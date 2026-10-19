'Not proving anyone wrong,' Salman Ali Agha on century celebration
What's the story
Salman Ali Agha's celebration after scoring a match-winning ton for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the tri-series on Sunday drew everyone's attention. The former Pakistan captain celebrated by removing his gloves and placing his index finger on his eye. Notably, Agha was one of seven Pakistani cricketers who were sent home early during a disastrous tour of England earlier this year.
Clarification
Agha clarifies his celebration
When asked about the meaning behind his celebration, Agha clarified that it was just for his son. He said, "My son watches a lot of TV, so that was for him."
The cricketer also dismissed any speculation that the gesture was meant as a message to anyone in particular.
"I don't have the time to prove someone wrong or send messages," said Salman Ali Agha.
Comeback story
'If you are grounded, these things don't matter'
Agha also spoke about his return to the team after being dropped post the England tour.
He said, "I've played first-class cricket for 10 years. If you are grounded, and your feet are on the floor, these things don't matter to you that you are out of the team and then make a comeback."
The cricketer revealed that playing five First-Class matches before this tri-series helped him immensely in his comeback journey.
Match details
Agha's match-winning ton helps Pakistan
In the ODI tri-series opener, Agha scored a brilliant 107 off 90 balls, helping Pakistan post 305 all out in 49.5 overs.
His fourth ODI century led the team to a 37-run win over Sri Lanka. The Lankans, despite being in the driving seat at one point, perished for 268 in 48.1 overs.
The win came after Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and opted to field first.
Information
A look at his ODI numbers
Agha has raced to 1,673 runs from 46 ODI innings at an average of 44.02, as per Cricinfo. Adept at moving the scoreboard in ODIs, he has a healthy strike rate of 96.87. His tally now includes four tons and nine half-centuries.