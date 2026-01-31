2nd T20I: Salman Agha hammers career-best 76 versus Australia 

Salman Agha played a captain's knock for Pakistan in the second T20I against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Batting at three, the dasher attacked the bowlers from the outset and went on to score 76 off just 40 balls. He completed his half-century off just 25 balls. This 76 is also his career-best score in the format. Here are his stats.

Knock A captain's knock from Agha Batting first in the game, Pakistan lost opener Sahibzada Farhan early as Agha arrived with the scorecard reading 17/1. He took the innings forward with a fiery 55-run stand with Saim Ayub (23) for the second wicket. Though Babar Azam fell for just two, Agha continued the good work with a 49-run partnership with Usman Khan. The former eventually fell to Sean Abbott.

Stats A look at Agha's stats Agha hammered four sixes and eight fours en route to his 40-ball 76. This knock took his T20I tally to 851 runs from 44 games at an average of 25.78 (SR: 122.44). This was his sixth fifty. 120 of his runs have come across five games against the Aussies at 24. His strike rate is a fine 151.89 in this regard.

