Adam Zampa gets Babar Azam out for 5th time (T20Is)

Adam Zampa dismissed Babar Azam in the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Australia's spin ace Zampa was instrumental after being introduced in the 8th over. Pakistan, who were 76/2 after 7 overs, became 76/3 with Zampa dismissing Babar off the first ball of his over. Notably, Zampa had got Babar out in the 1st T20I as well.