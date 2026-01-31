Adam Zampa gets Babar Azam out for 5th time (T20Is)
What's the story
Adam Zampa dismissed Babar Azam in the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Australia's spin ace Zampa was instrumental after being introduced in the 8th over. Pakistan, who were 76/2 after 7 overs, became 76/3 with Zampa dismissing Babar off the first ball of his over. Notably, Zampa had got Babar out in the 1st T20I as well.
Information
Zampa trumps Babar
Zampa trapped Babar plumb in front of the stumps. Notably, the Pakistani ace wanted to work a leg-break bowled by Zampa toward the square leg side. However, he ended up being beaten by the turn and was hit on the front pad.
Numbers
Babar averages a dismal 15.6 against Zampa in T20Is
Zampa, who claimed a four-fer in the series opener, has now dismissed Babar on 5 occasions in T20Is from 10 innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Zampa has conceded 78 runs off 78 balls, bowling 22 dot balls. Babar averages 15.6 in this duel against Zampa. Overall in T20s, Babar owns 92 runs off 86 balls against Zampa (5 dismissals).
Do you know?
Zampa becomes most successful bowler against Babar
With his 5th dismissal, Zampa is now the most successful bowler to dismiss Babar more often. He steered clear of New Zealand duo Micheal Bracewell and Adam Milne, alongside England's Adil Rashid (4 dismissals each).