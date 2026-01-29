Adam Zampa claims four-fer versus Pakistan, completes 400 T20 wickets

Australian spinner Adam Zampa made his presence felt with four wickets in the 1st T20I held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Zampa was superb and took 4/24 from his 4 overs as Pakistan were restricted to 168/8 in 20 overs. It was a fine performance from the leg-spinner, who is also Australia's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Interestingly, Zampa completed 400 T20 scalps with this performance.

Information 4 crucial wickets for Zampa Introduced in the 8th over, Zampa ended Saim Ayub's charge with a flighted ball. In the 10th over, he dismissed another set batter in Salman Agha. His next scalp was that of Babar Azam in the 14th over. Usman Khan was his final scalp.

Numbers A look at the stats of Zampa Playing his 321st match in the 20-over format, Zampa now owns 400 scalps from 315 innings at 21.33. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 4th four-fer. He also owns three five-wicket hauls. As many as 138 of Zampa's T20 scalps have come for Australia in T20Is. He recorded his 3rd T20I four-fer (5w: 1). Zampa averages 20.8 from 109 matches for the Aussies.

