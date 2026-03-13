2nd ODI: Half-centurion Salman Agha falls prey to controversial run-out

A major controversy erupted during the second ODI match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka when Salman Ali Agha was controversially run out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The incident occurred in the 39th over of the first innings, leaving Agha furious and leading to an on-field spat between him and Miraz. The incident has once again reignited the long-standing debate over the "spirit of cricket." Notably, Agha played a fine hand in the game, scoring 64 runs.

Incident details What exactly happened in the run-out incident? The incident unfolded when Mohammad Rizwan, the on-strike batsman, defended a ball back toward Miraz at the bowling end. The ball hit Agha and Miraz collided with him as well. Despite being well outside his crease, Agha chose to pick up the ball and hand it over to Miraz instead of returning inside his crease. However, Miraz had other plans and quickly ran out Agha with an under-arm throw.

Aftermath Agha was visibly upset after the incident Agha was visibly upset after the controversial run-out decision. He exchanged heated words with Miraz before leaving the field, clearly unhappy with what had just transpired. The incident has sparked a debate over sportsmanship in cricket, with many questioning whether such actions are in line with the spirit of the game.

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Twitter Post Here is the video! pic.twitter.com/CtWmVsQWlB — mediaaaa (@pctarchive) March 13, 2026

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Knock A fine hand from Agha Opener Maaz Sadaqat handed Pakistan a fine start with his 75 off just 46 balls. Owing to the same, the visitors were decently placed at 122/3 when Agha arrived in the middle. The duo added 109 runs for the fourth wicket before Agha went down. He made a 62-ball 64 with the help of seven fours and two sixes. Rizwan, who made 44 runs, also fell in the same over, allowing the Tigers to script a comeback.