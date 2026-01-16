Sam Curran completes 300 wickets in T20s: Decoding his stats

England pacer Sam Curran has etched his name in the history books of T20 cricket. The star all-rounder, who shone in the recently concluded International League T20, has completed 300 scalps in 20 overs cricket. He attained the milestone for Sydney Sixers against Sydney Thunder in Match 37 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 season at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

Information Curran claims a three-fer versus Sydney Thunder Curran bowled 4 overs against Sydney Thunder and picked 3/28. All of his wickets came in the 20th over of Thunder's innings. He dismissed Nic Maddinson, Chris Green and Daniel Sams. Notably, his last over went for just 10 runs as Thunder scored 189/6.

Wickets Curran gets to 301 wickets in T20s With this spell of 3/28, Curran has raced to 301 wickets in T20s from 318 matches (303 innings) at 28.28. He owns 5 four-fers and 4 fifers with a best of 5/10. Curran, who plays in various global T20 leagues, is playing his maiden season in BBL. Across two innings, he has three scalps. He finished with 7 wickets in ILT20 2025-26 at 42.57.

