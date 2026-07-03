Sam Curran eager to fill Ben Stokes's shoes in Tests

Replacement talk

'It's something you have to always deal with'

Curran acknowledged the speculation around who will replace Stokes in the squad. "It's something you have to always deal with," he said. "There's no doubt, with Ben Stokes retiring there will be hype around it. At the same time, I'm sure whoever comes in will do their best and try to get the focus on them, rather than on Ben. There's no doubt he will be a big miss for England, and we'll see how it goes," he added.