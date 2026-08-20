Sam Curran ruled out of England's remaining season: Here's why
What's the story
England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out for the rest of the English season due to a groin injury. The development has put a dent in his hopes of making a possible Test return this summer. The 28-year-old Surrey player last played a Test match in 2021 but was being considered for selection against Pakistan as England look to rebalance their squad after Ben Stokes's retirement.
Selection insights
Curran needs surgery
England selector Marcus North had hinted that Curran could have made it to the Playing XI for the ongoing first Test, had he not been managing his fitness during The Hundred.
He also said that Curran would be in contention for the third Test on September 9.
However, further examinations have shown that Curran needs surgery to treat his groin injury.
Recovery process
Second major blow for Curran
Curran will undergo surgery on Friday, which will keep him out of action for the rest of the season. This includes his commitments with Surrey and England's white-ball matches against Sri Lanka in September.
Notably, Curran had also missed this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a groin issue. He had pulled out in March because of the same injury.
Journey
A look at Curran's Test numbers
Curran, who made his Test debut at 19, has played 24 matches between 2018 and 2021.
However, he has focused mainly on white-ball cricket in the last five years. His last Test was against India at Headingley in 2021.
In 24 Tests, the all-rounder has taken 47 wickets at an average of 35.51. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls.
Curran also has 815 runs with the bat at an average of 24.69, including three half-centuries.