4th T20I: Sam Curran slams timely half-century versus Australia
What's the story
England posted a challenging total of 181/7 in their allotted 20 overs against Australia in the fourth T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. The innings was anchored by Sam Curran's explosive 50* off just 28 balls, which included two fours and four sixes. Jamie Overton also contributed with a quickfire knock of 20 off nine balls, hitting three sixes during his stay at the crease. Here we look at his knock and stats.
Match dynamics
England lose four wickets in powerplay
England's decision to bat first backfired as they lost their top four batsmen within the powerplay.
Jordan Cox (23) and James Coles (33) added 44 runs before falling in quick succession.
Curran walked in at seven with the Brits reeling at 76/5.
His 37-run stand with Liam Dawson (23) took England past 100, but another strike left the team at 130/7.
Batting brilliance
Curran powers the Brits
Despite the initial onslaught from Australia, England managed to recover and post a challenging total.
Curran joined forces with Overton, and the duo found boundaries for fun in the end overs.
The duo added an unbroken partnership of 51 runs in just 20 balls for the eighth wicket.
As per Cricinfo, Moeen Ali-David Willey (57* vs Afghanistan in 2016) and Samit Patel-Graeme Swann (51 vs Sri Lanka, 2012) are the only other England pairs to record a 50-plus T20I stand for the eighth wicket or lower.
Feats
More records for Curran
Curran became the third Englishman to score a T20I fifty while batting at seven or lower.
He has joined Ravi Bopara (65* vs Australia in Hobart, 2014) and Will Jacks (53* vs Italy in Kolkata, 2026) on this list.
Meanwhile, Curran and Overton scripted only the second 50+ stand for the eighth wicket or lower against Australia, after South Africa's Wayne Parnell and Rusty Theron's 64*-run stand in the 2011 Johannesburg affair.
Stats
Curran races past 800 T20I runs
With his third fifty in the T20I format, Curran has raced to 815 runs from 84 T20I matches at an average of 22.63 (SR: 131.23).
This was his maiden half-century across six innings versus the Aussies.
Overall, in T20 cricket, Curran now has 37 fifties and a ton. He has completed 6,110 runs from 353 games at 26-plus.