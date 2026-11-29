England's decision to bat first backfired as they lost their top four batsmen within the powerplay.

Jordan Cox (23) and James Coles (33) added 44 runs before falling in quick succession.

Curran walked in at seven with the Brits reeling at 76/5.

His 37-run stand with Liam Dawson (23) took England past 100, but another strike left the team at 130/7.