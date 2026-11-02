Daren Sammy lauds West Indies's hunger after Dhaka Test win
What's the story
West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has praised his team's performance in the first Test against Bangladesh, which they won by eight wickets. He emphasized the need to carry the same mentality into the second Test in Sylhet this week. "I want the same mentality, a little bit more hunger," Sammy said after the game, adding that captain Roston Chase has been challenging his players since their arrival in Bangladesh.
Test journey
West Indies eye series win in Sylhet
Under Sammy's guidance, the West Indies have won three Tests in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.
They won one each in their last two series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan before the Dhaka Test. However, they haven't managed to win a series yet.
Despite this, Sammy is optimistic about his team's chances in Sylhet, even with Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons expected to pose a challenge for them.
Preparation
Preparation camp in Chennai helped us, says Sammy
Sammy credited the West Indies's success against spin in Dhaka to their red-ball players' preparation camp in Chennai before the Bangladesh Test series.
He said, "I think our spinners outbowled their spinners and our batsmen responded to playing spin better than theirs."
He also thanked Cricket West Indies for allowing them to practice and prepare at the Super Kings Academy and Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai.
Leadership praise
Chase's leadership and team's progress
Sammy also praised Chase's leadership, saying, "the leadership he brings... he never lost his voice."
The coach emphasized that the team's maturity and responsibility are all signs of progress.
He added, "For me, progress is success and we will continue to work at it."
Summary
How did the game pan out?
Bangladesh scored 272 runs in their first innings thanks to a fine hundred from Shadman Islam.
Half-centuries from John Campbell (54) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (56) helped WI finish at 245/10 in response.
The hosts were bowled out for 142 runs in their second innings, with Roston Chase and Jomel Warrican sharing nine wickets.
This set a 170-run target for the visitors, which they accomplished thanks to Brandon King's 81*.