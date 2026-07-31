Alzarri Joseph responds to Daren Sammy's 'declined selection' statement
What's the story
West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph has responded to head coach Daren Sammy's statement that he had "declined selection" for the ongoing Test series against Pakistan. Joseph described Sammy's remarks as "controversial, without context." The cricketer clarified that he had spoken with both Sammy and Cricket West Indies (CWI) about his unavailability due to personal reasons.
Clarification
Joseph responds to Sammy's claim
Joseph emphasized that his absence from the Test series was due to personal reasons, as stated by CWI.
He said, "We had a chat, myself and the head coach. I've also had a chat with CWI and if you realize the statement CWI released said personal reasons."
The pacer stressed that Sammy knows well what such statements can do and how they can influence public perception.
Statement
Here's what Sammy said
Sammy had earlier stated that the pacer had "declined selection."
He said, "Yeah, it is a big loss. Mr. Joseph has declined selection. That's the reality of the situation."
The coach further explained that while Joseph was selected after returning from an injury, he turned down the offer for reasons unknown to him.
"That is a decision that is way over my head," Sammy said. "I leave that with the directors to come up with whatever solutions where contracted players get to decline selection."
Injury impact
Joseph missed an entire year of international cricket
Joseph revealed that a stress fracture in his lower back had kept him out of action for nearly a year.
He missed tours to India and New Zealand before returning for Tests against Sri Lanka in June this year.
The pacer said, "Obviously, I've been out for an entire year. I haven't played at international intensity for so long after having a second stress fracture."
Health 1st
Here is what else he said
Joseph said he had discussed with the team management about playing two Test matches and five ODIs against New Zealand earlier this month.
He said his body wasn't ready for another Test series, hence the decision to stay away.
He said, "So, the statement in itself is controversial, without context."
The pacer also stressed that he is a professional who goes to work for West Indies, not Sammy.
Series update
Joseph focused on professional duties
Despite the controversy, Joseph remains focused on his professional duties.
He said, "I'm a professional, so I'm going to go to work. I am representing the West Indies. I'm not representing Daren Sammy."
The West Indies team is currently leading the two-match Test series against Pakistan 1-0 with the second match starting on Sunday.
Their next assignment will be a limited-overs series in India from September to October.