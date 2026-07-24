Alzarri Joseph declines selection for Pakistan Tests: Details here

Sammy acknowledged Joseph's absence as a major setback for the team.

He said, "Yeah, it is a big loss. Mr. Joseph has declined selection. That's the reality of the situation."

The coach further explained that while Joseph was selected after returning from an injury, he turned down the offer for reasons unknown to him.

"That is a decision that is way over my head," Sammy said. "I leave that with the directors to come up with whatever solutions where contracted players get to decline selection."