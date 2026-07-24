Alzarri Joseph declines selection for Pakistan Tests: Details here
What's the story
West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has opted out of the upcoming Test series against Pakistan. Cricket West Indies announced a 15-member squad for the series, but noted that Joseph was "unavailable for selection due to personal reasons." However, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy confirmed that the pacer had "declined selection."
Coach's statement
It is a big loss, says Sammy
Sammy acknowledged Joseph's absence as a major setback for the team.
He said, "Yeah, it is a big loss. Mr. Joseph has declined selection. That's the reality of the situation."
The coach further explained that while Joseph was selected after returning from an injury, he turned down the offer for reasons unknown to him.
"That is a decision that is way over my head," Sammy said. "I leave that with the directors to come up with whatever solutions where contracted players get to decline selection."
Player's form
Joseph played two Tests against Sri Lanka
Joseph had recently played two Tests against Sri Lanka in June-July, taking six wickets in total.
He also featured in a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he was instrumental in the first match with figures of 4/41.
Despite his impressive performances, Sammy said the decision to decline selection was beyond his control and left it to directors for solutions regarding contracted players declining selection.
Team composition
West Indies's pace attack for the Test series
For the upcoming Tests against Pakistan, West Indies will field a fast-bowling attack comprising Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, and all-rounders Justin Greaves and Keemo Paul.
Spin options include Jomel Warrican, rookie Joshua Bishop, and captain Roston Chase.
Sammy expressed confidence in his team's ability to take 20 wickets with this bowling line-up.
Batting assurance
We have the bowling line-up to help us win
Sammy also stressed on the importance of batting consistency, saying "once we match these two, batsmen scoring runs, we know we have the bowling line-up to take 20 wickets and help us win Test matches."
The first Test against Pakistan will start on Saturday while the second one starts from August 2 in Port of Spain.
Information
WI squad for Pakistan home series
West Indies squad for Pakistan Tests: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Joshua Bishop, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kirk McKenzie, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.