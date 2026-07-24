Check out 15-member West Indies Test series squad versus Pakistan
What's the story
The West Indies cricket team announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming home series against Pakistan. The highlight of the selection is the maiden Test call-up for Joshua Bishop, a left-arm orthodox spinner. He has been in sensational form, having taken 119 wickets in just 25 First-Class matches at an impressive average of 23.90, as per Cricinfo. Roston Chase leads the West Indies side.
Returnee
McKenzie replaces Campbell in the squad
Along with Bishop, Kirk McKenzie also makes a return to the West Indies Test squad.
The left-handed batter from Jamaica replaces John Campbell, who was ruled out due to a left hamstring strain suffered during the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand.
McKenzie's return comes after an impressive performance in the latest season of West Indies Championship, where he scored 323 runs at an average of 64.60.
Exclusion
Phillip dropped from the squad
Anderson Phillip, a right-arm pacer, has been dropped from the squad after his performance in the second Test against Sri Lanka.
He had taken just two wickets and failed to score any runs.
The rest of the squad remains unchanged with Jomel Warrican retaining his vice-captaincy.
Notably, Alzarri Joseph was unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.
Championship standing
Both teams at the bottom of WTC standings
The two Tests will be played from July 25 to August 6 in Tarouba and Port of Spain.
Notably, the match at Tarouba will be the first-ever Test hosted by the Brian Lara stadium.
Both teams are currently at the bottom of the World Test Championship table, with West Indies winning one out of 10 Tests (2 draws) and Pakistan winning one out of four.
Information
WI squad for Pakistan home series
West Indies squad for Pakistan Tests: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Joshua Bishop, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kirk McKenzie, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.