'Thought about hundred...': Sanju Samson on Gambhir's 'trophy-over-milestone' mindset

In a recent interaction at the India Today Conclave, Indian cricketer Sanju Samson opened up about the "trophy-over-milestone" policy enforced by head coach Gautam Gambhir . The rule emphasizes team success over individual achievements and has been instrumental in India's white-ball dominance. Although players have largely embraced this philosophy since Gambhir's appointment during the Sri Lanka tour in July 2024, Samson admitted he nearly broke away from it during India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign.

Personal conflict Samson opens up on team-first policy Samson, who was named Player of the Tournament for his stellar batting performances, admitted that he did think about scoring a personal hundred. However, he quickly reminded himself of the bigger picture. "As a human being, I also thought that 'Ek hundredho jaye toh mazaa aa jayega.' You definitely think about it," said Samson while stressing on team priorities over individual achievements.

Mindset Samson throws light on Gambhir's mindset Samson also revealed that Gambhir was crystal clear about not playing for personal milestones since the start of his tenure. "Those were constant conversation points that we wrote down in team meetings since the Sri Lanka series (in 2024) when Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav took over," Samson said. "From that moment, it was clear there was no place for personal milestones. That is how our character got aligned.

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