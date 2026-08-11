Sandeep Lamichhane named Nepal's new ODI captain: Key stats
What's the story
Sandeep Lamichhane has been appointed as the new One Day International (ODI) captain of Nepal, replacing Rohit Paudel. The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) announced the change ahead of the ACC Men's Premier Cup, which will be held in Malaysia from August 30 to September 12. This will be Lamichhane's second stint as captain after a controversial first term that ended in suspension due to legal issues.
Past controversies
Controversial past
During his first term as captain in 2022, Lamichhane was suspended by CAN after an arrest warrant was issued against him.
In 2023, he was found guilty of rape by a Kathmandu district court.
However, in 2024, the Patan High Court acquitted him due to "a lack of evidence."
At the time of his suspension, he was leading Nepal in both white-ball formats.
According to Cricinfo, Nepal recorded four wins, nine defeats, and a tie under his leadership in ODIs.
Current situation
Nepal's recent struggles
Nepal's ODI team has been struggling lately, having lost four consecutive matches in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. This has left them in seventh place out of eight teams.
Lamichhane will now lead his country in this format for the 15th time, having already captained them in 14 ODIs before Paudel took over in 2023.
The latter managed 31 wins and 30 losses during his tenure.
Career highlights
Lamichhane's bowling prowess
Lamichhane is a key member of Nepal's bowling attack.
His best performance was against Papua New Guinea in September 2021, where he took six wickets for just 11 runs.
He has also made a name for himself on the T20 circuit, playing for various teams across leagues like IPL, PSL, BBL and CPL.
Recent events
Suspension and return to the fold
In October 2025, CAN suspended Lamichhane for two T20Is after he withdrew from one at the last minute.
However, he was part of the ICC T20 World Cup in February 2026, where Nepal won one out of four games.
His return to captaincy adds another dimension to Nepal's campaign in the upcoming ACC Men's Premier Cup.
Stats
Fastest to 100 ODI wickets
Lamichhane scripted history in April 2023 by becoming the fastest bowler to complete 100 ODI wickets.
Having achieved the milestone in just his 42nd match, the leg-spinner broke the previous record held by Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who took 44 matches.
Overall, Lamichhane has appeared in 77 ODIs for Nepal. He owns 154 scalps at 19.92 with the help of three five-wicket hauls.
His tally also includes nine four-wicket hauls and an economy rate of 4.38.
Information
How did he fare as captain?
While leading the team, Lamichhane claimed 28 wickets at a stunning economy rate of 4.16. He claimed two four-wicket hauls in these games. The 26-year-old would be raring to replicate or further enhance these numbers.