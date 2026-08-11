Sandeep Lamichhane named Nepal's new ODI captain: Key stats 

During his first term as captain in 2022, Lamichhane was suspended by CAN after an arrest warrant was issued against him.

In 2023, he was found guilty of rape by a Kathmandu district court.

However, in 2024, the Patan High Court acquitted him due to "a lack of evidence."

At the time of his suspension, he was leading Nepal in both white-ball formats.

According to Cricinfo, Nepal recorded four wins, nine defeats, and a tie under his leadership in ODIs.