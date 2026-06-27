No Rohit Sharma? Sanjay Manjrekar on India's WC 2027 squad

Youthful approach

Invest in younger players, says Manjrekar

Manjrekar also advocated for investing in younger players who can serve the team for many more years. He said, "Opening in 50 overs is fun. It is a rehabilitation program. That, I think, you should give to a player who is in his prime and has got another 5-10 years." He added that if only Rohit is being considered, it's not right, and one must think about Indian cricket's future.