Sanju Samson dropped as India name squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

Team composition

Notable omissions and debut call-ups

The 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe includes several key players. Along with Iyer and Varma, the team features Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shivam Dube. Notably, Prabhsimran Singh has received his first call-up as he will serve as the back-up keeper. Meanwhile, Samson is a part of India's ongoing T20I series against England. He was dropped for the previous game, having recorded scores worth 1,0, and 5 in his last three T20Is.