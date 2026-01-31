Sanju Samson's dismal T20I series against New Zealand in numbers
What's the story
Sanju Samson endured a dismal T20I series against New Zealand on home soil ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, starting from February 7 onward. The Team India opener perished for 6 runs from 6 balls in the fifth T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday. Here we decode Samson's performance versus the Kiwis in this series.
Information
Lockie Ferguson ends Samson's stay
Samson perished early on in the third over with New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson tricking the former with a fullish delivery. Samson, who has been out of touch, was caught after his lofted drive found the fielder.
Series
Samson averaged 9.2 in this series; 4 dismissals against pacers
Samson managed scores worth 10, 6, 0, 24 and 6 in the 5-match series against the Kiwis. He tallied a total of 46 runs at 9.2. Samson consumed 34 balls, striking at 135.29. He hit six fours and 2 sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, on 4 occasions in this series, he was dismissed to pace bowlers from 5 innings at an average of 10.
Decision
T20 WC: Samson could lose his berth to Ishan Kishan
There is a debate as to whether Samson should be replaced by Ishan Kishan as an opener for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Before this match, Kishan managed scores worth 8, 76 and 28 in this series. With Tilak Varma returning at number three for the World Cup, India could be tempted to use Kishan in place of Samson after a lean run.