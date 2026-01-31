Sanju Samson's dismal T20I series against New Zealand in numbers

Sanju Samson endured a dismal T20I series against New Zealand on home soil ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup , starting from February 7 onward. The Team India opener perished for 6 runs from 6 balls in the fifth T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday. Here we decode Samson's performance versus the Kiwis in this series.

Information Lockie Ferguson ends Samson's stay Samson perished early on in the third over with New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson tricking the former with a fullish delivery. Samson, who has been out of touch, was caught after his lofted drive found the fielder.

Series Samson averaged 9.2 in this series; 4 dismissals against pacers Samson managed scores worth 10, 6, 0, 24 and 6 in the 5-match series against the Kiwis. He tallied a total of 46 runs at 9.2. Samson consumed 34 balls, striking at 135.29. He hit six fours and 2 sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, on 4 occasions in this series, he was dismissed to pace bowlers from 5 innings at an average of 10.

