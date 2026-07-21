Sanju Samson recalls Rohit Sharma's advice during 2026 T20 WC 

Ahead of the mega event, Samson struggled in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

However, Rohit reassured him that he would be an important part of India's campaign.

"Dukhi mat ho bhai. It is a long tournament, kabhi bhi mauka aa sakta hai," ("Don't be disheartened brother. It is a long tournament. You'll get your chance") Rohit had told Samson while embracing him.

Samson made this revelation in a conversation on JioHotStar.