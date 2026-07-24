Leaving Rajasthan Royals was a huge risk: Sanju Samson

Samson's first season with CSK wasn't a smooth ride.

He began with three low scores before hitting an unbeaten 115* against Delhi Capitals.

Despite the rough start, he remained confident and ready to adapt to the spin-friendly Chepauk wicket.

"Leaving Rajasthan Royals was a huge risk," he said during an interview with JioStar's 'Superstars.'

"Once you convey your feelings to the franchise, there is no going back."