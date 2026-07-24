Leaving Rajasthan Royals was a huge risk: Sanju Samson
What's the story
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has opened up about his decision to leave the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2026. He called it a "huge risk" and explained his reasons for the move. After spending 11 seasons with RR, Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹18 crore in one of the biggest pre-auction trades ever.
Initial challenges
'Once you convey your feelings, there is no going back'
Samson's first season with CSK wasn't a smooth ride.
He began with three low scores before hitting an unbeaten 115* against Delhi Capitals.
Despite the rough start, he remained confident and ready to adapt to the spin-friendly Chepauk wicket.
"Leaving Rajasthan Royals was a huge risk," he said during an interview with JioStar's 'Superstars.'
"Once you convey your feelings to the franchise, there is no going back."
Resilience
'I believe I can stand on my own'
Samson was confident in his decision to leave RR.
"I am a confident person. I believe I can stand on my own. I am always ready to start from zero," he said.
He also addressed concerns about his batting style not being suited for the slow Chepauk wicket but remained determined to find a way around it.
"This IPL season, I went in with a lot of energy, thinking I had to achieve something," he added.
Samson hit two tons in the season to finish with 477 runs at 43.36. His strike rate was also an impressive 165.62.
Acceptance
Importance of support during tough times
Samson took his early struggles with CSK positively, understanding that failure is a part of the game.
"When you are going through a rough patch, you need people around you who understand that failure is part of the game," he said.
He emphasized the importance of having supportive teammates and management during tough times, which helped him stay focused on improving his performance.
Guidance
Advice from Dhoni that made a difference
Samson recalled a conversation with legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni after his initial struggles.
"He told me, 'Do not get into but just focus on doing what you do best. Everything will be alright,'" Samson said.
This advice from Dhoni was a major lesson for him, teaching him not to change his batting style or practice excessively just because of failures.