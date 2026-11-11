Sanju Samson set to lead Kerala in SMAT: Details here

Samson will enter the tournament after having featured in the five-match T20I series in New Zealand, where he scored 67, 14, 18, 4, and 4.

The wicketkeeper-batter had led Kerala in last season's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but the team finished fourth in Group A and missed out on knockout qualification.

He had a decent season with the bat, scoring 233 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 137.86, according to Cricinfo.