'Will play my way': Sanju Samson recalls his vow
What's the story
Senior Indian cricketer Sanju Samson has vowed to continue playing the sport on his own terms. He made this commitment even before the T20 World Cup. "I realized that there is a constant rat race in our country, and I decided before the 2026 T20 World Cup that I would not be part of it," he said in a conversation on JioHotStar. Here are further details.
Redemption
Redemption story for Samson
Samson scripted one of the greatest redemption stories in T20 World Cup history, finishing as the Player of the Tournament as India lifted the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup on home soil.
After initially missing out on the playing XI following a lean run of form, Samson fought his way back into the side and ended the tournament as India's highest run-scorer and third-highest overall.
He scored 321 runs in just five matches at an outstanding average of 80.25 and a blistering strike rate of 199.37.
Samson smashed 80-plus scores in each of the three knock-out matches.
Career highlights
Samson's stellar World Cup run and subsequent exclusion
Though Samson made a mark at the T20 World Cup, a slight dip in form during the Ireland and England series saw him miss out on the recent tour of Zimbabwe.
Despite these ups and downs, he remains committed to his own style of play.
He said, "With all due respect, I will play, enjoy the game, be a good teammate, and support the group but I will do it my way."
He also emphasized that he won't let anyone dictate how to bat or what decisions to make.
Influential advice
When Kohli shared advice on becoming an international cricketer
Samson recalled an interaction with former captain Virat Kohli during a national team camp.
Kohli told him, "If you want to become an international cricketer, you must maintain a different kind of lifestyle."
Kohli had advised him on diet and discipline for a successful career.
However, Samson admitted that he couldn't stick to this advice after a year or so.
Tactical preparation
Samson's fearless mindset ahead of facing Archer
Ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final against England, Samson wasn't fazed by past records against Jofra Archer.
He said, "When you score runs for the Indian team, you become more responsible."
Despite people reminding him of his previous failures against Archer, he remained confident and prepared with a game plan.
"I had a lot of self-validation," he added.
Team dynamics
Main run-scorer in high-pressure situations
Samson acknowledged the pressure of being the main run-scorer in crucial matches.
"One thing I have learned is that you can't control form all the time," he said.
He felt responsible for scoring runs in the World Cup final against New Zealand and kept reminding himself to stay focused.
"You must stay there till the end and finish the job for your country," he added.