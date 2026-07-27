'Will play my way': Sanju Samson recalls his vow

Samson scripted one of the greatest redemption stories in T20 World Cup history, finishing as the Player of the Tournament as India lifted the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup on home soil.

After initially missing out on the playing XI following a lean run of form, Samson fought his way back into the side and ended the tournament as India's highest run-scorer and third-highest overall.

He scored 321 runs in just five matches at an outstanding average of 80.25 and a blistering strike rate of 199.37.

Samson smashed 80-plus scores in each of the three knock-out matches.