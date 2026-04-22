Sanju Samson averages 28.61 versus Mumbai Indians in IPL: Stats
What's the story
All eyes will be on Sanju Samson when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on April 23. The match is set to be held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Samson enters this contest with 192 runs from 6 IPL games this season. Here are his stats against MI.
Vs MI
Samson has slammed 5 fifties against MI
Former Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals batter Samson owns 601 runs from 23 IPL matches against MI at an average of 28.61. The wicketkepeer batter owns a strike rate of 140-plus. He has struck 5 fifties with the best of 76, as per ESPNcricinfo. At the Wankhede Stadium, Samson owns 246 runs from 8 matches at 30.75 (50s: 2) against hosts MI.
Information
Decoding Samson's overall IPL numbers
Overall in the IPL, Samson has amassed 4,896 runs from 183 matches (178 innings) at 31.18. Recently, he got to 400 fours in the IPL. Samson also owns 228 sixes. He has smashed 4 tons and 26 fifties.