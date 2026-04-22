Samson owns 601 runs from 23 IPL matches against MI at an average of 28.61 (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Sanju Samson averages 28.61 versus Mumbai Indians in IPL: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:49 pm Apr 22, 202607:49 pm

What's the story

All eyes will be on Sanju Samson when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on April 23. The match is set to be held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Samson enters this contest with 192 runs from 6 IPL games this season. Here are his stats against MI.