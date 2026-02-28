'Pretty nervous': Mitchell Santner ahead of Pakistan-Sri Lanka clash

New Zealand 's cricket team is on the edge of their seats, waiting for the outcome of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. Their fate now lies in the hands of these two teams after a last-over defeat to England on Friday. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner expressed his team's nervousness ahead of this crucial encounter.

Pressure mounting Santner on nervy wait Santner admitted that the team will be feeling the pressure while watching the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash. The equation is simple for New Zealand: if Sri Lanka beats Pakistan, they are through to the semifinals. However, a big win for Pakistan could see them qualify at New Zealand's expense. "Pretty nervous," Santner said about the match following NZ's defeat to England.

Match analysis NZ were in strong position to qualify for semis New Zealand were in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals with England needing 43 runs from 18 balls. However, the game turned in the 18th over bowled by Glenn Phillips, who was hit for 22 runs by Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed. "We had it in our control. We did a lot of good stuff throughout this game," Santner said after their loss to England.

Game strategy Credit to England batters, says Santner Santner credited England's batters for their performance, saying they made good choices. He said, "The way [the batters] attacked the last overs of our spinners was [because] they took very good options." He also reflected on his team's batting in the death overs and how they could have done better by going straighter instead of squarer.

