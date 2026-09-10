Why Mitchell Santner rejected Big Bash League contract
What's the story
New Zealand's white-ball captain, Mitchell Santner, has turned down an offer to play in the 2026/27 Big Bash League (BBL). Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, Santner said he wants to focus on New Zealand's upcoming Test series against India and Australia. The Adelaide Strikers had approached him for a contract, but Santner chose to prioritize New Zealand's international commitments over the franchise opportunity.
Dedication
Santner's priorities lie with New Zealand
Santner, 34, expressed his desire to stay involved with the Black Caps during this exciting period.
He said, "When you look ahead to the summer we've got, India here for white ball and Tests and Australia away - there's not many bigger than that."
The left-arm spinner also stressed his willingness to contribute even if he doesn't play every Test match.
Prospects
Santner wants to continue captaincy
Santner is keen on continuing his captaincy stint with the national team. He said, "I don't want to give up captaincy. If that was part of the deal, it was a no-brainer for me."
The Black Caps are set to host India in a full series from October 22 to December 1 before heading across the Tasman for a four-Test series against Australia.
Contract flexibility
Casual contracts for franchise leagues
New Zealand's centrally contracted players must be available for Super Smash in January, which clashes with the BBL and SA20.
Some players have opted for casual contracts to get more freedom to play in overseas franchise leagues while remaining available for international cricket.
Santner said he understands why players are taking that route, given the financial difference between international cricket and franchise tournaments.
Information
White-ball credentials
Spin-bowling all-rounder Santner has been central to New Zealand's success across formats. A handy batter down the order, the left-arm spinner has over 100 wickets in both ODIs and T20Is. Santner is among the three Kiwi bowlers with 100-plus T20I scalps.