Will India introduce Saransh Jain in Colombo Test? Details here

India entered the Galle Test with three spinners - Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav.

While Suthar shone with a historic 10-wicket haul, Jadeja also contributed with figures of 3/57 and 1/71.

However, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav had modest returns (1/65 and 0/38).

According to the report, Jain is expected to replace Kuldeep for the second Test.