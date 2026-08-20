Will India introduce Saransh Jain in Colombo Test? Details here
What's the story
Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain could make his international debut for India in the upcoming second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Sources close to the development told India Today that Jain is likely to be included in the Playing XI for this match. This comes after India's 165-run victory in the series opener in Galle, marking their 600th appearance in the format.
Composition
India's composition in Galle Test
India entered the Galle Test with three spinners - Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav.
While Suthar shone with a historic 10-wicket haul, Jadeja also contributed with figures of 3/57 and 1/71.
However, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav had modest returns (1/65 and 0/38).
According to the report, Jain is expected to replace Kuldeep for the second Test.
Early career
Who is Saransh Jain?
Born on March 31, 1993, in Indore, Saransh Jain is a potent spin-bowling all-rounder. The off-spinner made his First-Class debut for Madhya Pradesh in the 2014/15 season.
He is the son of Subodh Jain, a former Ranji Trophy cricketer for MP.
Jain honed his skills at Indore's Vijay Club and played alongside Rajat Patidar, who later went on to represent India and captain Madhya Pradesh and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Jain, who bowls off-spin and bats left-handed, has been a key player for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit since his professional debut in April 2014.
He has played 54 First-Class matches, taking 188 wickets at an average of 27.30 and scoring 2,223 runs at 31.75.
His tally includes two centuries, 14 fifties, 10 four-wicket hauls, and as many fifers.
Recognition
His consistent performances
Saransh's all-round performance helped MP win the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy title.
He later earned an India A call-up for the series against England Lions in 2024, where he scored half-centuries in both innings.
He further strengthened his case during the 2025 Duleep Trophy, representing Central Zone with 16 wickets in two matches and half-centuries in both the semi-final and final.
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Jain's could be a historic debut
If Jain makes his Test debut in Sri Lanka, he will be the first Indian to do so after the age of 33 since Robin Singh in 1998. His selection comes at a crucial time as Team India looks for a specialist right-arm finger spinner.