2nd unofficial Test: Saransh Jain displays all-round heroics versus SL-A 

Knock

A fine hand from Saransh

In response to Sri Lanka's total, India A were powered by sensational knocks from Devdutt Padikkal (94) and Sai Sudharsan (168). Their efforts meant the Indian team was well placed at 400/4 when Saransh arrived to bat. He took the innings forward with a 54-run stand with Shaik Rasheed (45). The former then dominated an 81-run partnership with Auqib Nabi Dar (30) and completed his fifty during the course. He returned unbeaten on 70 off 140 balls, having hit three fours and a six.