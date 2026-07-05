2nd unofficial Test: Saransh Jain displays all-round heroics versus SL-A
What's the story
Tean India A has put itself in a strong position against Sri Lanka A in the second and final unofficial Test match in Galle. The Indian team declared its first innings at a score of 543/9. This was after Sri Lanka posted 366/10 while batting first. All-rounder Saransh Jain scored a vital 70* to push the visiting side past 500. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Knock
A fine hand from Saransh
In response to Sri Lanka's total, India A were powered by sensational knocks from Devdutt Padikkal (94) and Sai Sudharsan (168). Their efforts meant the Indian team was well placed at 400/4 when Saransh arrived to bat. He took the innings forward with a 54-run stand with Shaik Rasheed (45). The former then dominated an 81-run partnership with Auqib Nabi Dar (30) and completed his fifty during the course. He returned unbeaten on 70 off 140 balls, having hit three fours and a six.
Information
Four-fer with the ball
Saransh, who bowls off-spin, also made a mark with the ball in the first innings. He claimed four wickets while giving away 92 runs in 30 overs. He was brilliant against the tail-enders as the hosts went from 305/5 to 366/10.
Career
A look at his numbers
The all-rounder struck his 14th fifty in First-Class cricket, as he also owns a couple of tons, as per ESPNcricinfo. Saransh now owns 2,223 runs across 54 FC matches at an average of 30-plus. With the ball, the spinner now owns 186 wickets at 27-plus. This was his 10th four-wicket haul (5W: 10).