Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr needs time after failed Liverpool transfer
What's the story
Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage has revealed that Ismaila Sarr needs time to come to terms with the failure of his potential transfer to Liverpool. The Senegalese forward, who was the club's top scorer last season, was linked with a move to Anfield late in the transfer window but ended up staying at Selhurst Park. Here are further details.
Coach's comment
'Like every bad situation, time does the job'
Speaking to reporters, Sage said: "He has to digest for sure because it's a dream for a lot of players to play with this kind of club (Liverpool)."
"He had a good opportunity but in the end it didn't work. If he wants to continue, you have to have a good season with us as he did last year. We know he needs time," he added.
"Like every bad situation, time does the job and we need time for that."
Injury update
Sarr yet to play this season
Sarr, 28, is yet to play for Palace this season due to a groin injury. He missed Premier League losses against Everton and Manchester City, and will also miss Saturday's trip to Fulham.
Meanwhile, amid the uncertainty over Sarr's future at the club, Palace were in talks with Belgian forward Malick Fofana on deadline day.
However, Fofana opted for Sunderland over Lyon in a £30 million deal.