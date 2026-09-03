Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr needs time after failed Liverpool transfer

Speaking to reporters, Sage said: "He has to digest for sure because it's a dream for a lot of players to play with this kind of club (Liverpool)."

"He had a good opportunity but in the end it didn't work. If he wants to continue, you have to have a good season with us as he did last year. We know he needs time," he added.

"Like every bad situation, time does the job and we need time for that."