India's schedule on September 20 at Asian Games 2026: Details
What's the story
The Asian Games 2026 will witness a packed day of entertainment on Sunday, September 20. Several Indian athletes and teams are set to compete in various events, including teqball, cricket, shooting, and hockey. Notably, there is also a hunt for medals in wushu, teqball and shooting as India aim for a bright start. Ahead of a solid Sunday, we present India's schedule.
Cricket clash
Indian women's cricket team to take on Bangladesh in semi-final
The Indian women's cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2026.
This is a crucial match as India look to defend their gold medal from the 2023 Asian Games.
A win would guarantee them a medal in this edition of the tournament.
India will face either Sri Lanka or Pakistan in the final if they are able to down Bangladesh with the match starting at 10:30am IST.
Shooting and wushu
Shooting and wushu: Here's a look at India's schedule
Indian shooters will compete in the Women's 10m Air Rifle individual qualification at 6:15am IST.
Meanwhile, there is a medal event in Women's 10m Air Rifle team final (subject to qualification) at 11:00am IST.
In wushu, Men's Changquan final which is a medal event starts at 5:30am IST.
This will be followed by women's 52kg Round of 16 clash between Sogand Sinkaeichetan and India's Aparna.
There is a men's 75kg Round of 16 clash between Soheil Mousavi and India's Vikrant Baliyan.
Information
Bronze medal push for India in teqball
Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza and Mohd Anas Imran Beg will fight for bronze in the mixed doubles teqball event against Vietnam's Gia Nghi Trinh and Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen at 7:00am IST. Meanwhile, at 6:30am IST, Joaqim will be seen in the women's singles bronze medal match against Japan's Yuina Sakamoto.
India
Key details of table tennis and badminton
In table tennis, the Indian women's team play a Group F Match 2, versus Indonesia at 6:30am IST.
Meanwhile, Match 3, versus Singapore will begin from 12:30pm IST onward.
Also, the Indian men's table tennis team will kickstart its campaign in Group F, Match 1, versus Indonesia at 9:00am IST and then Match 3, versus Iran from 3:00pm IST onward.
In badminton, the women's team 1st Round tie 7 sees Kazakhstan vs India, starting at 11:30am IST.
Information
Indian men's and women's hockey teams in action
The Indian hockey team Men's Pool A, Match 2, will see India and Indonesia face-off at 11:30am IST. Meanwhile, the women's hockey team will start its Pool B campaign against Uzbekistan at 7:30am IST.
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MMA and swimming
In mixed martial arts, India's Suchika Tariyal will be in action against Altanchimeg Baigalmaa of Mongolia in women's traditional 60kg quarter-final at 7:10am.
At 7:22am, Akash Mani will be seen in men's 100m Freestyle Heat 5 in swimming.
At 7:37am in swimming, India's Utkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das will be seen in the men's 100m Backstroke Heat 3.