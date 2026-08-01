Scott Edwards steps down as Netherlands captain: Details
What's the story
Scott Edwards has stepped down as the captain of the Netherlands national cricket team. His tenure lasted for 56 ODIs, starting in June 2022 and concluding after the Utrecht leg of Cricket World Cup (CWC) League 2 matches on Friday. Bas de Leede will succeed him as the new skipper for the remainder of the CWC League 2 tournament.
Captaincy transition
Edwards feels he has much more to offer
In a video released by KNCB (the Royal Dutch Cricket Association), Edwards announced his decision to step down from the captaincy.
He said, "I think, yeah, it's sort of something Cookie [Ryan Cook, the head coach till June 25] and I have been speaking about and I've sort of been, yeah, speaking to a few different people about it."
He added that he feels like he has much more to offer as a player.
Leadership legacy
Edwards led the Netherlands in 56 ODIs
Edwards took over as the captain after the first ODI against England in June 2022, replacing Pieter Seelaar.
Under his leadership, the Netherlands won 24 out of 56 matches but lost 29.
Some of these victories were historic, including wins over South Africa and Bangladesh during the 2023 ODI World Cup.
T20I success
His captaincy in T20Is
In T20Is, Edwards captained in 50 of the 86 matches he has played.
His leadership saw the Netherlands pull off some stunning victories, including those against Zimbabwe and South Africa at the T20 World Cup 2022.
Despite stepping down from captaincy, Edwards is excited about his future with this special group of players.
New leadership
Bas de Leede thanks Edwards
Bas de Leede, a 26-year-old fast-bowling all-rounder, will take over from Edwards.
He thanked his predecessor for leading the team and believing in the players.
De Leede said, "Even if some of us didn't believe in ourselves or in the team, the way you were able to communicate to us what the plan was and how it was going to be acquired every single game."