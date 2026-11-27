'Not great': Leclerc-Hamilton on Ferrari's mood after Las Vegas clash
What's the story
Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have spoken about the mood within their team after their recent collision at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The incident, which was sparked by Leclerc trying to overtake his teammate, resulted in a 10-second time penalty for the Monegasque driver and dropped him to P10 in the final classification. Hamilton also faced an unrelated penalty that contributed to his P7 finish.
Team response
Leclerc accepts responsibility for Las Vegas clash
Leclerc admitted he was aware of Team Principal Fred Vasseur's stance and accepted his responsibility for the Las Vegas clash.
"Fred had already talked on the radio, telling me he wanted to speak to me before [I went] to the media, so I obviously knew where Fred was standing," Leclerc said during media duties in Qatar.
"As a driver, you've got to accept that. As a team, we cannot afford to clash between team mates. I think that is very clear for everyone. For the clash in particular in Las Vegas, I took responsibility. I think there's tension around that we just need to dissipate and make sure that we look at more positive days in the future. That's all I'm looking for."
Information
'We need to find a solution as a team'
"At the end of the day, we are two very strong drivers that want to finish one ahead of the other. Unfortunately, whether it's here or Monza or Mexico, there have been a bit too many events lately. We need to find a solution as a team to make sure this kind of thing doesn't happen again."
Future plans
Hamilton and Leclerc have a good relationship outside the car
Leclerc revealed that he and Hamilton had already discussed possible solutions ahead of Round 21 in Qatar, but he was reluctant to share details.
He admitted they have a good relationship outside the car, but the current atmosphere isn't great due to their disappointing situation.
"We have a very good relationship outside of the car with Lewis," he said.
"I wouldn't say the atmosphere is good because obviously we are all disappointed with the situation we find ourselves in. "At the same time, we're all grown up and responsible so we've got to find a solution. Surely there's not a super happy feeling at the moment. We are the ones that need to find a solution in order to make that better."
Lewis
Hamilton shares his thoughts
Meanwhile, Hamilton feels there will be a positive outome while moving foward with Leclerc.
"It's interesting, you work with different people along the way and I had great battles with many different team mates in the past and we always figured things out and ended up moving forward in a positive way, which I've no doubt will be the same with Charles," said Hamilton.
"We learn the most when we go through these difficult, challenging phases and times and so naturally through those we try and look to see how we can do things better moving forwards. That's just normal, that's what we do as a team to continue to try and elevate," he added.
Championship focus
Ferrari are on track to finish 2nd in Constructors's Championship
Despite Mercedes and Kimi Antonelli having already secured their titles, the battle for second place in the Constructors's Championship is still on.
Ferrari lead Red Bull by a healthy 77 points but are looking for a clean end to the season as Max Verstappen has won four of six races.
Hamilton, who has dealt with intra-team battles before, stressed that his main focus is on securing second place in the remaining races.