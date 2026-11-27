Leclerc admitted he was aware of Team Principal Fred Vasseur's stance and accepted his responsibility for the Las Vegas clash.

"Fred had already talked on the radio, telling me he wanted to speak to me before [I went] to the media, so I obviously knew where Fred was standing," Leclerc said during media duties in Qatar.

"As a driver, you've got to accept that. As a team, we cannot afford to clash between team mates. I think that is very clear for everyone. For the clash in particular in Las Vegas, I took responsibility. I think there's tension around that we just need to dissipate and make sure that we look at more positive days in the future. That's all I'm looking for."