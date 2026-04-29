Rain abandons 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand: Details
What's the story
The second T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand was abandoned due to heavy rain in Chattogram. No play was possible as the storm lashed the port city throughout the day, leaving the covers on the pitch. The umpires called off the match at 4:15pm local time, an hour before the official cut-off time. With this result, Bangladesh lead 1-0 in the three-match series after winning the first game by six wickets.
Flood impact
Flooding in parts of Chattogram
The relentless rain has also led to flooding in parts of Chattogram. Both teams arrived at the ground on Wednesday afternoon, but only some players could use the indoor facilities for practice sessions. The rest of the team members had to wait due to bad weather conditions. Bangladesh won the first T20I by six wickets, marking their highest successful chase in home T20Is.
Upcoming match
The two teams will head to Dhaka next
The two teams will return to Dhaka on Saturday for the third T20I on May 2. However, similar rain and thunderstorms are predicted in Dhaka this week. After the New Zealand series, some Bangladesh players will have little time before they start their Test series against Pakistan from May 8.