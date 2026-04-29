Bangladesh lead the series 1-0

Rain abandons 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:29 pm Apr 29, 202604:29 pm

What's the story

The second T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand was abandoned due to heavy rain in Chattogram. No play was possible as the storm lashed the port city throughout the day, leaving the covers on the pitch. The umpires called off the match at 4:15pm local time, an hour before the official cut-off time. With this result, Bangladesh lead 1-0 in the three-match series after winning the first game by six wickets.