1st T20I: Bangladesh script historic chase to beat New Zealand

Bangladesh registered a thrilling six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first T20I of the series in Chattogram. Towhid Hridoy's stellar performance, scoring an unbeaten 51 off just 27 balls, was instrumental in Bangladesh's successful chase of New Zealand's total of 182 runs. This is the highest successful target chased by the Tigers in a home T20I. Here are further details.

NZ innings New Zealand posted a challenging total New Zealand started off strong, with Dane Cleaver and Katene Clarke adding 88 runs for the second wicket. Both batters scored 51 runs each, helping their team post a challenging total of 182/6 in 20 overs. In the later stages of the innings, skipper Nick Kelly (39 off 27) and Josh Clarkson (27* off 14) powered the visiting team.

Chase Bangladesh get the job done in style Bangladesh started their chase cautiously but picked up the pace in the middle overs. After adding 77 runs in the first 10 overs, the hosts picked up the pace. While Tanzid Hasan Tamim (20) and skipper Litton Das (21) threw away their starts, Hridoy stayed till the end and scored a brilliant fifty. The batter was assisted by stunning cameos from Parvez Hossain Emon (28 off 14) and Shamim Hossain (31 off 13), as Bangladesh (183/4) prevailed in 18 overs.

Advertisement

Match conclusion A historic win for the hosts Bangladesh chased down the target of 183 runs with two overs to spare, finishing at 183/4 in just 18 overs. The win not only gave Bangladesh a lead in the three-match series but also marked the first instance of the Tigers successfully chasing a 175-plus target at home, as per ESPNcricinfo. Bangladesh's previous best chase at home was of 171 runs against Ireland last year, in Chattogram.

Advertisement

Clarke 1,500 T20 runs for Clarke Clarke smashed seven fours and a six en route to his 37-ball 51. The 26-year-old had scored just 11 runs combined in his previous two T20Is. This knock also took him past 1,500 T20 runs, as per ESPNcricinfo. He now owns 1,547 from 57 games at 29.75 (SR: 143.24). The tally now includes seven fifties and a hundred.

Cleaver 2nd T20I fifty for Cleaver Cleaver also hammered seven fours and a six during his 51-run stay. However, he faced just 28 balls. This was his second T20I fifty, which took him to 221 runs from 12 games at 24.55 (SR: 136.41). Overall, in T20 cricket, the Kiwi batter has scored 2,643 runs from 122 matches at 25.17. This was his 11th fifty (100: 1).

Hridoy Sixth T20I fifty for Hridoy Hridoy's stunning 51* off 27 balls was laced with two fours and three maximums. The batter's sixth T20I fifty took him to 1,228 from 58 matches at an average of 28.55 (SR: 125.3). 86 of his runs have come in four matches versus NZ. Overall, this was his 22nd fifty in T20 cricket. The batter, who also boasts two tons in the format, has completed 3,876 runs from 161 matches at 30.76.