1st T20I: Towhid Hridoy hammers match-winning 51* against NZ

Towhid Hridoy's spectacular innings of 51 off just 27 balls helped Bangladesh clinch a convincing six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first match of the T20I series. The match was played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on April 27. Hridoy's explosive knock was instrumental in guiding Bangladesh to chase down a target of 183 runs set by New Zealand. Here are further details.

Knock A brilliant hand from Hridoy Bangladesh started their chase cautiously, having added just 77 runs in the first 10 overs. Hridoy, who arrived at number four, paced his knock to perfection. He went berserk after getting settled as the hosts recorded a convincing win. The batter was assisted by stunning cameos from Parvez Hossain Emon (28 off 14) and Shamim Hossain (31 off 13), as Bangladesh (183/4) prevailed in 18 overs.

History! A historic win for the hosts Bangladesh chased down the target of 183 runs with two overs to spare, finishing at 183/4. The win not only gave Bangladesh a lead in the three-match series but also marked the first instance of the Tigers successfully chasing a 175-plus target at home, as per ESPNcricinfo. Bangladesh's previous best chase at home was of 171 runs against Ireland last year, in Chattogram.

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