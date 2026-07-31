CWG 2026: Discus thrower Seema Kaliramna clinches bronze medal
What's the story
Seema Kaliramna, a PhD holder and mother of a three-year-old, has won the bronze medal in women's discus throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She registered her best throw of 58.65m to secure the podium finish. The medal is India's fourth in athletics at these Games and the country's 17th overall. Here are further details.
Comeback story
Seema's throw of 58.65m enough for bronze
Seema started her campaign with a foul but quickly bounced back with a throw of 57.32m.
She then made her medal-winning throw of 58.65m in the third round.
Despite not being able to improve further and recording three more fouls in her last three throws, the distance was enough to secure her bronze medal position.
Medal count
Glory for India in athletics
Jamaica's Samantha Hall won gold with a throw of 61.66m, while Canada's Julia Tunks took silver with a distance of 60.67m.
Seema's medal is the fourth for India in athletics at these Games and adds to the country's overall tally.
Earlier in the day, Lovepreet Singh had won a weightlifting silver medal, taking India's total to 17 medals at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
Personal journey
PhD holder and mother, Seema scripts history
The 27-year-old athlete made a remarkable comeback after motherhood, winning gold at the 2025 National Games and regaining her national title at the 2026 National Inter-State Championships.
She also holds a PhD while balancing elite sport and motherhood.
Seema credits her family and support system for helping her return to the international stage.