Wimbledon: Serena Williams withdraws from doubles match with sister Venus
What's the story
Serena Williams has withdrawn from her scheduled Wimbledon 2026 doubles match with sister Venus Williams due to a knee injury. The American sisters, who have won the Wimbledon doubles title six times, were set to play together on a Grand Slam court for the first time since 2022. However, Serena's fitness issues have forced her withdrawal.
Injury details
Serena sustained knee injury during 1st-round singles match
The 44-year-old tennis star sustained a knee injury during her first-round singles match against Australia's Maya Joint on Tuesday. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion didn't speak to the media after the match, with Wimbledon organizers saying she was "not able to undertake" her duties. This further confirmed her inability to participate in the doubles event with Venus.
Emotional response
I'm heartbroken to withdraw from doubles: Serena
Taking to Instagram, Serena expressed her disappointment over having to withdraw from the doubles match. She wrote, "I'm heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles. Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside Venus once more meant the world to me." The tennis icon also shared images showing bandaging on her left knee and syringes used for draining fluid from it.
Recovery journey
More on her knee injury
Serena revealed that the syringes in the images were used to drain excess fluid from her knee after a singles match. She assured fans that her knee shouldn't swell or collect as much fluid again. However, despite her best efforts, she couldn't get it ready for doubles. The tennis star hasn't confirmed her next steps in this comeback journey but hinted at future appearances by saying "stay tuned to a city near you."