Serena Williams set for first Wimbledon match in four years
What's the story
Tennis legend Serena Williams is set to make her long-awaited return to the singles competition at Wimbledon. The All England Club announced on Sunday that she has been given the tournament's final wildcard. This will be Williams's first singles appearance in nearly four years, since she moved away from the sport at the 2022 US Open. It marks a major step in her comeback journey.
Past performance
Williams made her doubles return this month
Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, made her doubles comeback earlier this month. She won her first match with Victoria Mboko at Queen's Club. However, Mboko withdrew thereafter due to a serious knee injury. In Berlin this week, Williams partnered with Karolina Muchova but lost in their opening match. Despite the loss, she declared herself satisfied with her level of play and has been training on the grass courts of the All England Club for her return.
Career trajectory
Williams's last appearances at Wimbledon
Williams last played a singles Grand Slam match at the 2022 US Open. She beat the then world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit before losing in the third round. In 2021, she suffered a serious hamstring injury after slipping on a wet Centre Court at Wimbledon. Upon her Wimbledon return next year (2022), she was defeated by world No. 115 Harmony Tan in the first round.
Return details
Williams to play doubles with sister Venus
Williams will also play in the Wimbledon women's doubles tournament with her sister Venus, who returned to the sport after a 16-month absence last July. The pair has won an incredible 14 Grand Slam titles together during their careers. However, Williams has said she's approaching this comeback with a more well-rounded view. "This return is not about wins or losses," she told Nike in an interview. "I just want to have fun."
Numbers
Serena Williams's incredible numbers
Serena Williams's 23 singles titles are the most for a woman at Grand Slams in the Open Era. She has also won the most Major matches (367). Seven of Williams's Major titles have come at Wimbledon (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016). She has also won as many as six Grand Slam honors without losing a set.