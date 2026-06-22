Serena Williams set for first Wimbledon match in four years

Past performance

Williams made her doubles return this month

Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, made her doubles comeback earlier this month. She won her first match with Victoria Mboko at Queen's Club. However, Mboko withdrew thereafter due to a serious knee injury. In Berlin this week, Williams partnered with Karolina Muchova but lost in their opening match. Despite the loss, she declared herself satisfied with her level of play and has been training on the grass courts of the All England Club for her return.