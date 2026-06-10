Serena Williams rolls back years with victorious return: Details here
What's the story
After a nearly four-year hiatus from professional tennis, Serena Williams made a stunning comeback at Queen's Club in London. The 44-year-old legend teamed up with rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko for the doubles event. Despite her long absence, Williams proved she still has her signature power by serving at speeds of up to 193kph. The two won their match against third seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe in straight sets - 7-6(2), 6-2.
Post-match remarks
It was so fun, says Williams
After the match, Williams expressed her happiness at returning to professional tennis. It was her first competitive match since the 2022 US Open. She said, "It was so fun. I had so much fun playing with Victoria." The 23-time Grand Slam champion praised her partner Mboko for holding up the team and playing big on important points. "I could really rely on her," she added.
Partnership joy
Mboko feels honored to play with Williams
The 19-year-old Canadian star, who is currently ranked No. 9 in the world, was also thrilled to play alongside one of tennis' greatest icons. She said, "I feel very honored to play with Serena." The duo's winning return and powerful serving performance have already become a major talking point at the tournament. They will next face Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund.
Upcoming matches
Will Williams return to singles?
Williams had announced her return to doubles competition last week but hasn't confirmed if she will also return to singles. She is also slated to play doubles at the Berlin Open next week. Fans are eagerly waiting for an update on her potential participation in Wimbledon, where she has won seven titles. Before the ongoing tournament, Williams was asked about a possible return to singles, to which she said, "I can't say no right now."
Numbers
Her incredible numbers
Serena Williams's 23 singles titles are the most for a woman at Grand Slams in the Open Era. She has also won the most Major matches (367). Seven of Williams's Major titles have come at Wimbledon (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016). She also has won the joint-most Grand Slam honors without losing a set (6), with Martina Navratilova.