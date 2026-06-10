Serena Williams rolls back years with victorious return: Details here

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Will Williams return to singles?

Williams had announced her return to doubles competition last week but hasn't confirmed if she will also return to singles. She is also slated to play doubles at the Berlin Open next week. Fans are eagerly waiting for an update on her potential participation in Wimbledon, where she has won seven titles. Before the ongoing tournament, Williams was asked about a possible return to singles, to which she said, "I can't say no right now."