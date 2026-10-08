Serena Williams's coach slams racist attacks on Coco Gauff: Details

Gauff's third-round match against Sun Xinran ended in a 7-5, 6-1 victory for the American. However, the win was marred by cheating allegations against her.

While serving in the first set at 4-5, Gauff halted play after seeing a flickering light on the side panels just before Sun could score a winner.

The umpire ordered a replay of the point, which Gauff won, triggering an "insane" amount of racist abuse against her.