Williams will return after a four-year hiatus

How seven-time champion Serena Williams has fared at Wimbledon: Stats

By Parth Dhall 08:16 pm Jun 23, 202608:16 pm

What's the story

Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, is set for her singles return in tennis. The American legend, who recently made her comeback to competitive tennis, has been given a wildcard for the upcoming Wimbledon. This will be Williams's first singles appearance in nearly four years, since she moved away from the sport at the 2022 US Open. Have a look at her singles numbers at Wimbledon.