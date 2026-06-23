How seven-time champion Serena Williams has fared at Wimbledon: Stats
What's the story
Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, is set for her singles return in tennis. The American legend, who recently made her comeback to competitive tennis, has been given a wildcard for the upcoming Wimbledon. This will be Williams's first singles appearance in nearly four years, since she moved away from the sport at the 2022 US Open. Have a look at her singles numbers at Wimbledon.
Titles
Joint second-most Wimbledon titles
Williams has won seven Wimbledon titles (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016), the joint second-most with Germany's Steffi Graf in the Open Era. The only player ahead of them is Williams's fellow American Martina Navratilova, who has nine titles to her name. From the Amateur Era, Helen Wills Moody (8) and Dorothea Lambert Chambers (7) also won seven-plus titles.
Match statistics
Nearing 100 match wins at Wimbledon
Williams has an impressive 98-14 win-loss record at Wimbledon. She has reached the finals 11 times, the second-most after Navratilova (12), and lost four of them. If she wins her first two Wimbledon 2026 matches, Williams could become only the second woman to win 100 matches here. Navratilova leads the women's singles tally with a 120-14 record.
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Third-highest win percentage
Williams's win percentage of 87.5 is the third-highest in women's singles at Wimbledon. The 44-year-old is only behind Graf (91.4) and Navratilova (89.6).
Information
Williams one title away
Williams last won a Grand Slam title in 2017 at the Australian Open. Though far-fetched, considering her age and hiatus, Williams has an opportunity to capture her 24th Grand Slam singles title. She can equal Novak Djokovic and Margaret Court in terms of most Major titles.