'Nothing to prove...': Serena Williams on return to tennis
What's the story
Tennis icon Serena Williams is set to make a stunning return to professional tennis at the age of 44. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion is gearing up for her comeback at Queen's Club, London. Receiving a wild card entry for women's doubles, she will team up with Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko. Speaking ahead of her first competitive match since the 2022 US Open, Williams said that she has nothing to prove.
No expectations
No pressure on me, says Williams
Williams is not putting any pressure on herself for this comeback. She said, "This whole journey is like, I'm putting no pressure on myself." The tennis star emphasized that her return is more about letting her kids see her play. She said, "Olympia is a little bit older, Adira is very young." Williams also hinted at a possible return to singles but said it wasn't imminent.
Winning mindset
'Nothing to prove'
Williams isn't focused on winning or losing this time around. She said, "I don't need to win." The tennis legend added that she's already won more than most people do in their whole lives, so it's not that important to her. "I don't have anything to prove," she said, adding that her return is all about gaining experience rather than losing anything.
Plans
Will she return to singles?
When asked about a possible return to singles, Williams said, "I can't say no right now." She admitted that she would probably need to train more if she wanted to play singles. However, the tennis star also stressed that this isn't her main focus at the moment. "That's not my journey right now," she clarified.
Comeback
Serena Williams's comeback
Earlier this month, Williams took to social media, announcing her potential comeback. She posted a video of herself practicing with the caption, "Good news travels fast." The post sent tennis fans into a frenzy, who have been eagerly waiting for any signs of her comeback. Speculation about Williams's return had been rife since December, when she re-entered tennis' anti-doping program, a mandatory step for players planning to return to the tour.
Information
Most Grand Slam titles among women
Serena Williams's 23 singles titles are the most for a woman at Grand Slams in the Open Era. She has also won the most Major matches (367). Williams has won the joint-most Grand Slam honors without losing a set (6), with Martina Navratilova.