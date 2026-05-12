Why South Africa's Shabnim Ismail reversed her international retirement 

South Africa have announced their 15-member squad for the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales. The major highlight of the announcement is the return of veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail , who had previously announced her retirement. The 37-year-old is South Africa's all-time leading wicket-taker in WODIs and WT20Is. She holds several significant records across formats.

Leadership role Laura Wolvaardt to lead South Africa The in-form Laura Wolvaardt, who took South Africa to the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup final in India, will spearhead the team for the second consecutive tournament. The squad also features Marizanne Kapp, who is returning from injuries. Joining them is Under-19 captain Kayla Reyneke, who will play her first senior Women's ICC tournament with the South African side.

Retirement A look at Ismail's career Ismail retired from international cricket in May 2023. She bowed out as SA finished as the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup runners-up. The 37-year-old speedster, who debuted in 2007, has scalped 191 wickets from 127 WODIs with a stellar economy of 3.70. Ismail's tally of 123 wickets in 113 WT20Is at an economy of 5.77 is the most for a South African bowler.

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Coach's perspective Coach Mandla Mashimbyi on Ismail, Kapp Speaking about Ismail's return, head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said they needed her "X-factor" in the team. He described her as a fighter who is good on the field and brings more than just skills to the game. On Kapp's return, he compared it to a person getting hungry after not eating for a long time, saying she's "hungry for more cricket" and is medically fit to play.

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