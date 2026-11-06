Bangladesh's Shadman Islam stretchered off after suffering ankle injury
What's the story
Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam was stretchered off the field after suffering an ankle injury on the second day of the ongoing Test match against West Indies in Sylhet. The incident took place during the 78th over when Amir Jangoo hit a Mehidy Hasan Miraz delivery toward fine leg. While chasing down the ball, Shadman slipped and twisted his ankle while falling.
Cause of injury
Replays showed dew on the outfield caused Shadman's initial slip
Replays of the incident showed that dew on the outfield was responsible for Shadman's initial slip.
He fell to the ground immediately after twisting his ankle and writhed in pain for several minutes near the boundary.
All Bangladesh players rushed to his aid, their faces etched with concern as a stretcher was brought onto the field.
Match impact
Shadman might miss out on the remainder of match
It remains uncertain if Shadman, who scored a century in the first Test, will continue to play in this match.
If he is ruled out, Bangladesh will have to continue with just 10 players for the remainder of the game.
On Day 1, West Indies had scored 235 runs for 4 wickets in their first innings after batting for 70 overs before bad light called an early end to play.
Information
A look at Shadman's Test stats
Shadman made 105 off 234 balls (11 fours) in Bangladesh's first innings in the series opener. This marked his third Test century. He also has nine half-centuries in the format. Playing his 33rd Test, the Bangladesh opener owns 1,696 runs at an average of 29.24. Two of his Test tons have come at home. His tally also includes four half-centuries.