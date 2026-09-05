Shafali Verma becomes third Indian with 3,000 WT20I runs: Stats
What's the story
Star Indian opener Shafali Verma has completed 3,000 runs in Women's T20 Internationals. Shafali reached the landmark with her 7th run in the Women's T20 Asia Cup match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This comes after she scored a match-winning 64 (36) against Thailand in India's opener before 28 against Hong Kong. Here are the key details and stats.
Information
Shafali falls for 12 runs versus PAK-W
Chasing a target of 56 runs, Shafali got India Women to a fast start, hitting one four and a six. She then perished to Fatima Sana in the 2nd over for a knock of 12 runs off six balls.
Milestone
Shafali joins these names
According to Cricinfo, Shafali (3,005) became the third Indian to complete 3,000 runs in WT20Is. She joined Smriti Mandhana (4,680-plus) and Harmanpreet Kaur (4,231).
Overall, Shafali became the 16th player to touch the 3,000-run mark in WT20Is.
Shafali, who attained the feat in her 114th WT20I, has a strike rate of 137.46 and 19 half-centuries in the format.
Her average reads 28.08.
Do you know?
Fastest Indian to this mark
Shafali is the fastest Indian to reach 3,000 runs in WT20Is (113 innings). While Mandhana unlocked this achievement in 122 innings, Harmanpreet took 135 innings for the same. Australia's Beth Mooney tops the overall list with 100 innings.
Information
Shafali owns this record
As per Cricinfo, Shafali has the fastest half-century by an Indian in away WT20Is. In the 2025 Edgbaston WT20I against England, the young opener scored a 23-ball fifty. Shafali smashed 75 off 41 balls (13 fours and 1 six).
Numbers
Breaking down her runs in the format
In 26 home matches, Shafali owns 769 runs at an average of 36.61. She has hit 7 fifties.
1,078 of her runs have come in 50 away games (home of opposition). She owns 7 fifties and an average of 22.
Meanwhile, from 38 neutral venue games, Shafali has amassed over 1,158 runs at 31.29.
She has slammed 5 fifties in this regard.