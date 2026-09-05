Shafali Verma becomes third Indian with 3,000 WT20I runs: Stats

According to Cricinfo, Shafali (3,005) became the third Indian to complete 3,000 runs in WT20Is. She joined Smriti Mandhana (4,680-plus) and Harmanpreet Kaur (4,231).

Overall, Shafali became the 16th player to touch the 3,000-run mark in WT20Is.

Shafali, who attained the feat in her 114th WT20I, has a strike rate of 137.46 and 19 half-centuries in the format.

Her average reads 28.08.